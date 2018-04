Bates: Tacoma native and New York Jets player Xavier Cooper on Friday’s Northwest Now

His name may not be familiar to you, but he’s a local NFL star whose his numbers speak for themselves. On this edition of Northwest Now, we sit down with Tacoma native and resident Xavier Cooper , whose also the starting defensive end for the New York Jets.

Find out how this local athlete is doing heading into his third season as a player in the NFL. Plus, we’ll talk to him about growing up in Tacoma, his education, future and his struggles with bullies when he was younger.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.