30 years of Relative Raising Children

Submitted by HopeSparks

Tacoma, WA- On Tuesday, March 27th HopeSparks and the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department celebrated 30 years of a respected partnership that originated with Edith Owen, who was instrumental in getting help for grandparents raising grandchildren. Ms. Owen was working at the Pierce County Health Department when she became aware of the need and was relentless in her quest to aid a demographic of people that was underserved.

On March 6th, 1995 then-Governor Mike Lowry signed the first ever Grandparents Raising Grandchildren proclamation, and each year after the current Governor continues the tradition.

In 1998 the Pierce County Health Department asked HopeSparks, who has strengthened children and families since 1895, to manage the program. The program has since been renamed the Relatives Raising Children Program (RRC) and the contract is held by Pierce County Human Services.

This heartfelt celebration was attended by the founder of the program, Ms. Owen, who spoke about her role and time in the Governor’s office while the official proclamation was being signed. She even kept the pens that the Governor Lowry used to sign the document.

Also in attendance were Hilarie Hauptman who worked with Ms. Owen in the early days of forming the RRC Program, and by Peter Ansara, the current Director of Pierce County Health and Human Services. Other guests included Sebrena Chambers, Director of Strengthing Families Division, Rosalyn Alber, Director of the HopeSparks RRC Program, and Pati West, HopeSparks Kinship Navigator.

A framed and signed proclamation was given by Ms. Owen to Joe LeRoy, the CEO of HopeSparks, and will be proudly showcased in their Tacoma office.

1 in 11 children are raised by a relative in Pierce County, and statewide kinship caregivers save our state $87 million per year by keeping kids out of foster care. This change in guardianship can be due to many reasons, from the death of parent to abandonment or substance abuse.

For more information, or to find out how you can make a difference in the lives of children and families in your community, contact Janie Frasier at (253) 565-4484, ext 1018 or jfrasier@hopesparks.org.