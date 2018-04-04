Top Improv Comedy Troupe at Blue Mouse Theater April 13

TACOMA, Wash – If history is any indicator, you’ll want to remember the performers appearing onstage at Proctor’s Blue Mouse Theater Friday, 7:00pm, April 13. Four improvisers at the top of their game perform a high-energy, surprising and hilarious show that has never been seen before and will never be seen again.

The Upright Citizens Brigade Touring Company brings the best improv comedians from the legendary Upright Citizens BrigadeTheatres in New York and Los Angeles to new audiences all around the country. F by Amy Poehler, Matt Besser, Ian Roberts, and Matt Walsh – the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater has been home to some of the biggest stars in comedy today. From TV shows like Broad City, Saturday Night Live, Silicon Valley, Veep, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, to films such as Bridesmaids.

The Hangover, and The Heat, their performers are everywhere, not to mention the writing rooms of Key and Peele, the Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Inside Amy Schumer, and many more. Featured in this hilarious touring cast will be comics Beth Appel, Oscar Montoya, Dan Lippert and Rose O’Shea. “Ubiquitous They”, University of Puget Sound’s student improv group will open the show. . The show is rated PG, and presented by ASUPS Performing Arts in support of Family Weekend 2018.

Where: Blue Mouse Theater, 2611 N. Proctor, Tacoma

Tickets: Advance $6 gen adm., at the UPS Information Center or tickets.pugetsound.edu (discount with U.P.S. ID) or at the door