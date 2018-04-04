TCC College Housing Application Opens April 20

If you are homeless or at serious risk of homelessness, please consider applying for assistance through the College Housing Assistance Program. This partnership with the Tacoma Housing Authority allows us to provide housing vouchers for students who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Spring Quarter Application Period

Apply April 20, 23, and 24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Building 7 Counseling and Advising desk.

If you are currently homeless, you may apply at any time.

Basic Eligibility

Enrolled in developmental and/or college level credits at TCC

Please note that there are other eligibility criteria set forth by the Tacoma Housing Authority (see application)

Application Process

Our application has been simplified!

You can get a housing application online, and/or you can pick up a hard copy at the front counter of the Advising and Counseling Center (Bldg 7).

Please note that applications must be completed at time of submittal. Incomplete applications will not be accepted. During the open application period, applications need to be turned in at the Career Center (Bldg 7). Homeless students may turn their applications in at any time at the Advising and Counselling Center (Bldg 7).

More information here.

Notifications/Updates

Review of application and notification of application status will occur approximately 2-3 weeks after applications are accepted during open application periods. Homeless students may apply at any time.

Questions?

Please feel free to contact Shema Hanebutte at shanebutte@tacomacc.edu.