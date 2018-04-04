South Sound 911 announces launch of redesigned website

South Sound 911 is proud to launch its redesigned website, www.southsound911.org. The website was redesigned to better meet the modern needs of those looking for the agency’s most sought-after service information or for those submitting an online police report or requesting public records.

The public is encouraged to explore the site and learn about South Sound 911, its services, and its major projects, such as the building of the future public safety communications center. Visitors may also subscribe to receive South Sound 911 news and information sent by email or text message.

The refreshed website was created by AndiSites Inc., of Chapel Hill, N.C., in collaboration with South Sound 911. The AndiSites team researched South Sound 911’s website traffic, visited its facilities, and got to know staff. The result is an efficient, friendly website that provides content in ways that truly reflect the agency’s image and vision.