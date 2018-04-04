Pierce (2-5 in league, 4-7 overall) ended up making it through one game of a doubleheader this afternoon, but unfortunately they lost the first game, 11-10. The Raiders had excellent weather through four innings, but a major blast of rain showed up late in the first game, and it ended up causing the 2nd game to be postponed. No make up date was set. Luckily, the Raiders did start the second game gathering three base runners in the top of the 1st inning, so the second game will start in a good way for Pierce.

Pierce continued to continue to play well offensively on Sunday. The Raiders scored a total of 36 runs this weekend getting 10 runs in the first game. The lineup has continued to add hits getting seventeen hits including homers from Sharon Hazen, Kayla Washington, and Kelby Smith. Hazen became the NWAC leader over the weekend, now hitting .625. Hazen went 4-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Kayla Washington also continues to play well, moving into 3rd Place in the NWAC with a .571 average. Washington was 3-4 with two RBI’s from a homer and double.

Natalie Vollandt came in to replace Autumn Heitzman pitched well for four innings giving up only one base on balls in four innings pitched. Heitzman who has played well as a pitcher so far this year struggled with Shoreline’s batters in the early innings.

Shoreline ended up finishing the game with a 2-7 league record, and an overall record of 5-10.

The Raiders will play Edmonds C.C. (10-0 league, 20-3 overall) on Wed. at 4:00 p.m. at Triton Field in Lynnwood, WA. Edmonds ended up getting a sweep over Skagit Valley on Saturday.

Source: Raiders End Up A Run Short in Offensive Game With Shoreline. – Pierce College Athletics