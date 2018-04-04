Pets to be Saved Thanks to The Greater Tacoma Community Foundation

TACOMA, WA – The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County (the Society) has been awarded more than $14,000 in grants from planned giving funds managed by The Greater Tacoma Community Foundation. This general operating giving will support critical efforts to save animal lives in Pierce County through the Society’s many programs, including low-cost spay/neuter, pet health care fund, neonatal kitten foster program, pet food pantry, and more.

“The value of this kind of planned giving by exceptionally generous individuals to our nonprofit organization cannot be understated. These funds will be a capacity building spark providing flexibility within the shelter to direct more dollars to where they need to go – to saving and improving the lives of the 11,000 animals we serve each year.” K C Gauldine, Interim CEO, said.

The funds were provided by the following generous planned giving funds: Harold R. and Jessie B. Flowers Endowment Fund, the Iris Elliott Fund for the Prevention of the Cruelty to Animals, the Viola and Roger Paris Endowment Fund, the Erna F. Woodard Fund, and the George & Jo Marie Pessimier Family Fund.

For information about including planned giving for the welfare of animals in your estate, please contact Laverne Pitts, External Affairs Officer for the Society at (253) 284-5845 or Evelyn Ryberg at the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation at (253) 345-4172.