Indo Asian Street Eatery – Restaurant Review

Indo Asian Street Eatery wants to provide the feeling of eating Asian street foods. The mission is simple: serve delicious, affordable food that guests will want to return to week after week.

The website says the restaurant is the perfect place to experience fine Southeast Asian dining. . . but they also want to take you on a journey through the streets of Southeast Asia, grazing on the local street food and cuisine. This sounds a bit like a dichotomy. Do they represent fine dining or street food? With American food would you offer Filet Mignon and hot dogs? I don’t think so. However, whatever you want to call it, the food here is excellent.

Indo Asian is located at 110 Tacoma Avenue North. It’s just kitty-corner from the Harvester Restaurants, one my favorite breakfast places. From inside you can look out the windows and see Rexal Drugs and the Art House Café. At the other end of the very short block is Shake, Shake, Shake. Also, I believe another restaurant is almost ready to open for business nearby. This is becoming quite an good block for dining. From inside you can see the business Stadium Business District.

My wife and I ordered a late lunch, with left-overs planned for a later dinner. We sampled the Chinese egg rolls and enjoyed them along with salmon pot stickers. The salmon pot stickers, while good just didn’t spark for us. However, dipped in the chopped peanut and vinegar sauce served with the Vietnamese vermicelli noodle bowl, they were vastly improved.

The green papaya salad was tangy with just the right spiciness. I compare every green papaya salad with my first taste of this delicious treat, which I had at a farmers market near Paradise Gardens on the Big Island of Hawaii. The Indo Asian green papaya salad was an excellent specimen of Asian street food.

The calamari was my second favorite item from Indo Asian. The deep fried squid rings were perfectly prepared. Served with a charred still warm half a lemon, they were a delight. My granddaughters would love this dish. I did prefer dipping them in the thick sauce from my pork belly yakitori, however.

The pork belly yakitori was exceptional. If the pig lost his life in the sacrifice of his belly and died for my sins, then I would have to apologize . . . and then go looking for some minor sins to commit. The thick pieces of pork belly were fantastic. They were served on sticks accompanied by a little kimchi along with the thick sauce I mentioned. I would return simply for this one item . . . but of course would try some other dishes as well, while I am there.

253-503-3527 – indostreeteatery.com