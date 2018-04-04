Clover Park student named 2018 Honorary Lakewood Police Chief

At the start of the April 2, 2018 Lakewood City Council meeting Police Chief Mike Zaro introduced Tyee Park Elementary School fourth grader, Maddie Middleton.

Noting her toughness and resiliency, Zaro informed the public that he named Maddie the city’s 2018 Honorary Police Chief. Maddie is the city’s first-ever honorary chief, a title she is worthy of holding.

A true fighter, Maddie embodies what it means to never give up. Since birth she has battled a rare heart defect called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. This means hear heart did not develop correctly and as a result does not pump oxygen-rich blood properly. For the last two years Maddie has needed an oxygen tank to compensate.

In her short life — she is 10 years old — Maddie has received four open heart surgeries, as well as other medical procedures. Through it all she has fought and remained determined to never give up.

The city of Lakewood is inspired by Maddie’s perseverance, her determination and her strength. Welcome to the family Maddie, we’re happy to have you on board!