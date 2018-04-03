Tacoma Wined Up Brings 20+ wineries plus food and local artisans to historic Tacoma Armory

TACOMA, WASH. – Broadway Center presents the second annual Tacoma Wined Up event at the historic Tacoma Armory at 711 South 11th Street on Saturday, April 7 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12-$60 and are on sale now.

Guests age 21 and over can look forward to sampling wines from 20+ Northwest wineries, spirits, and cider vendors. Food and artisan vendors will also be onsite, and a silent auction will be held to benefit Broadway Center’s arts education programs. Bottles of wine may be purchased at The Bottle Shop to take home. For a complete list of participating vendors, click here.

Regular tickets to Tacoma Wined Up are $40 and VIP tickets, which include early admission, additional tasting tokens, a reserve tasting, and 15 percent off vendor purchases, are $60. Designated driver tickets, which do not include tasting tokens or a wine glass, are $12. All attendees must be 21+ and have valid, non-expired ID to enter.

Tickets to Tacoma Wined Up are on sale now and may also be purchased at the door. To buy now, call the Broadway Center Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, online at BroadwayCenter.org, or in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District.