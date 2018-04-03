Meet local authors for every interest at Pierce County Library System

TACOMA – Residents are invited to meet genealogy expert Claudia Breland, gardening guru Lisa Taylor and local fiction author Don Stuart at Pierce County Library System this spring. Learn more about their works and the passions behind them during these intimate conversations with the authors.

Beyond the Internet: Finding Family History Records That Are Not Online with Claudia Breland

Saturday, April 7 at 10:30 a.m. at South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup.

It’s a myth and fairytale to think everything related to genealogy and family history is online. Sources exist outside of the internet that can solve the hardest family puzzle – in letters, photographs, microfilms, archives, libraries and university collections. Drawing on more than 40 years of research experience, professional genealogist Claudia Breland, author of “Genealogy Offline,” will demonstrate these types of records and where to find them.

Hot Crops for Cool Gardens with Lisa Taylor

Saturday, April 7 at 2 p.m. at South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup.

Grow vegetable varieties that taste great, grow well in the Pacific Northwest climate, and provide unexpected beauty this season. Join Lisa Taylor, author of the “Maritime Northwest Garden Guide,” for an exploration of the vegetable varieties that thrive in maritime northwest gardens.

Small Space Gardening with Lisa Taylor

Wednesday, April 18 at 7 p.m. at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100, University Place.

Growing vegetables and fruit in small urban spaces is fun and easy. Join Lisa Taylor, author of “Your Farm in the City: An Urban Dweller’s Guide to Growing Food and Raising Animals,” for a lively discussion about growing vegetables vertically, in containers and raised beds.