Lakewood Crime down 4 percent in 2017

Crime in Lakewood saw a 4 percent decrease in 2017. That’s according to the Lakewood Police Department 2017 year-end report released this month.

There was also an 8.5 percent decrease in total number of arrests made by Lakewood officers, down to 2,220 arrests in 2017 compared to 2,426 arrests in 2016. Also of note, is a decline in the need for officers to use force when arresting suspects.

Police Chief Mike Zaro presented these findings and the complete 2017 year-end report to the Lakewood City Council at its April 2, 2018 meeting.

The report details the various divisions and departments within the police department, as well as statistical data from the year.

It also highlights two new programs the department launched in 2017: Officer Phlebotomy Program (blood draw) and the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Program (or drone).

The addition of these programs, combined with the implementation of the Behavioral Health Contact Team in 2015, prove the Lakewood Police Department is one of the most innovative in the state.

The report concludes with a brief discussion about emergency management and response. Our officers responded to assist with two train derailments in 2017 – one on the water in Steilacoom and one on Interstate 5 in DuPont.

These were tragic, large-scale incidents that once again showed the need for our department to prepare and be ready for anything.

