Friends of Lakewood Library checking in at Lakewood United

April 5, 2018 “Friends of Lakewood Library Update” (John – MC)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, which is located at 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood, near Bridgeport Way SW. The upcoming Lakewood United topic is as follows:

April 12, 2018 “State of the Union of the Assessor-Treasurer” – Mike Lonergan, Pierce County Assessor-Treasurer (Pamela – MC)

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2017, are $25 per year. The Lakewood United Board voted on February 9 to increase the dues from $20 to $25. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board. Expenses are for a small gift for each presenter (for example, a pen/stylus set with Lakewood United motto plus a certificate of appreciation) and for administrative supplies. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to Sue Boguszewski if she is present at the weekly Thursday morning events.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is Friday, April 13, 2018 (2nd Friday), at 12:00 noon at Carr’s Restaurant, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch. Visitors are encouraged.