DuPont Historical Museum Open House

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society

In 2015 the DuPont Historical Society was awarded a grant through the Nisqually Indian Tribe Charitable Funds to redo the DuPont Museum exhibits beginning with the Sequalitchew Nisqaully Tribe through the Hudson’s Bay era.

This project took us a couple of years to complete. In 2017 through this same program, we were awarded monies to take care of the ceiling and walls that had been damaged by several years of a leaking chimney damaging part of the DuPont Company exhibit. We are pleased to say both of these exhibits have been finished and we would like to show them to you. We would also like to thank the Nisqually Tribe for their generosity in giving us the monies which let us improve these exhibits.

The DuPont Museum and Historical Society invite you to their Museum open house on Sunday April 8, 2018, between the hours of 1:00 and 4:00. Event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome to attend. Take exit 119 from I-5 into DuPont Historic Village. Museum is located at 207 Barksdale Ave. Light refreshments will be served.

Please call 253-964-2399 for further information.