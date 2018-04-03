Cops vs Teachers recipient Madison Middleton is sworn in as Chief Of The Day

Submitted by Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro

On Thursday April 2nd at 7pm Madison “Maddie” Middleton took the oath of office of Chief Of The Day as part of a previous presentation that was made at half time of the Annual Cops vs Teachers Charity event in her honor.

On hand was Chief Zaro and Lakewood City Council as Maddie was sworn in and presented with a plaque designating her the first Chief Of The Day.

Future plans are to implement this opportunity for young children with medical conditions by partnering with Kiwanis of Clover Park and Lakes Key Club and their Annual Cops vs Teachers event.

Maddie and upcoming recipients will have an opportunity to work with Lakewood Police serving in various capacities and local events for the year.