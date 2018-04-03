CHI Franciscan Health and CityMD to Open Urgent Care Centers in Puyallup and University Place

Submitted by CHI Franciscan Health

CHI Franciscan Health, the largest premier health care provider in Washington state, and CityMD, the largest urgent care provider in the New York Metro Area, plan to open two new urgent care centers in South Puget Sound this summer. Facilities in Puyallup and University Place will join five other CityMD sites currently serving communities across King and Pierce counties.

“Our partnership with CityMD allows us to expand access to premier urgent care services throughout the region,” said Ketul J. Patel, chief executive officer of CHI Franciscan Health. “CHI Franciscan is committed to increasing access to convenient, high-quality care where our neighbors and families need it most throughout the entire Puget Sound.”

The new, centrally-located CityMD urgent care centers will open to patients in Puyallup and University Place this summer. Both locations will see patients seven days a week, including 8:00am-8:00pm Monday-Friday and extensive weekend hours. CityMD’s urgent care model employs primarily board-certified emergency medicine doctors, so that patients receive a level of care they would not typically experience at another urgent care provider. Together with key clinical support staff, like X-ray technicians and medical assistants, they offer easily-accessible medical care for a variety of illnesses and injuries, including sprains, minor fractures, allergies, UTIs, asthma, and upper respiratory infections. Additionally, CityMD’s Aftercare program provides vital follow-up services to patients and helps to connect them with a full continuum of CHI Franciscan primary and specialty care services.

“Our mission at CityMD is to provide communities with an exceptional experience through high-quality medical care and convenient access,” said Dr. Joseph Passanante, senior vice president of CityMD Medical Operations, Northwest Region. “Through our partnership with CHI Franciscan, we are able to further extend our standard of care and serve more Washingtonians with critical health care services as an alternative to the doctor’s office or the emergency room.”

Visiting an urgent care center for non-emergent medical needs can save patients lengthy wait times at emergency departments, easing the burden of non-emergent care on those departments and reducing health care costs. According to CityMD’s “Know Where to Go” Guide, many Americans are still not choosing the correct immediate care option, opting to visit the ER for medical care that could be provided more cost-effectively and faster by expert emergency professionals in urgent care centers. CHI Franciscan and CityMD are committed to ensuring communities have the information they need to make the right choice between the ER and an urgent care – saving valuable patient time and reducing costs.

The new CityMD urgent care centers will be located at the following locations:

Puyallup CityMD

12005 Meridian St E.

Suite 101 (less than one mile south of South Hill Mall)

Puyallup, WA 98375

Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

Saturday 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Sunday 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

University Place CityMD

3556 Marketplace West

Suite 109 (adjacent to Whole Foods Market)

University Place, WA 98466

Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

Saturday 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Sunday 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

About CityMD

Founded in 2010 by a passionate group of emergency medicine physicians, CityMD’s mission is to serve its communities by providing an exceptional experience through high-quality medical care and convenient access. The company’s unwavering commitment to treating everyone with respect and genuine kindness while offering exceptional services and a cost-effective alternative to the ER, has enabled CityMD to grow from one Manhattan practice to more than 85 locations in the greater New York Metro Area and Seattle, Washington. To date, CityMD has treated over 5 million patients. For more information about CityMD and a list of locations, please visit CityMD.com. Follow CityMD on Facebook facebook.com/CityMD, Twitter @CityMD and Instagram @CityMD.

About CHI Franciscan Health

CHI Franciscan Health is a nonprofit health system based in Tacoma, Washington, with $2.45 billion in total revenue and a team of more than 12,000 doctors, nurses and staff that provide expert, compassionate medical care at eight acute care hospitals and over 200 primary and specialty care clinics in Pierce, King and Kitsap counties. This includes St. Anthony Hospital, Gig Harbor; St. Clare Hospital, Lakewood; St. Elizabeth Hospital, Enumclaw; St. Francis Hospital, Federal Way; St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma; Harrison Medical Center, Bremerton and Silverdale; Highline Medical Center, Burien; and Regional Hospital, Burien. Started in 1891 by the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, today CHI Franciscan Health is one of the largest health systems in Washington state. The system is comprised of more than 1,200 hospital beds and over 4,000 credentialed providers offering cardiovascular care, cancer care, orthopedics and sports medicine, neurosciences, women’s care and other health care services. CHI Franciscan’s mission focuses on creating healthier communities, including caring for the poor and underserved. In our 2017 fiscal year, the organization provided $188 million in community benefit, including $20 million in charity care. Follow CHI Franciscan on Facebook facebook.com/FranciscanHealth, Twitter @FHSHealth and Instagram @franciscanhealth.