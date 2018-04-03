5 Spring Break Adventures Close to Home

Submitted by Travel Tacoma + Pierce County

Spring break is a great time to explore these Instagram-worthy adventures in Tacoma and Pierce County:

The Mt. Rainier gondola at Crystal Mountain Resort takes you up nearly 2,500 feet—no skis required. At the top you can eat at Summit House, the state’s highest-elevation restaurant.

Eye-to-Eye Shark Dives at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium take you to the predators’ domain in an underwater cage. The water’s warm and gear is provided.

Mountain biking at Swan Creek Park has 50 acres dedicated to easy and advanced trails, plus a technical skill-building zone. The muddy trails only add to the fun.

Kayaking or stand-up paddleboarding are easy to launch with many entry points along the Tacoma waterfront or in Gig Harbor.

Cross the Narrows Bridge by bike or on foot. There’s a designated walkway on the bridge that opened in 2007, and it’s part of the 5-mile Scott Pierson Trail. Park under the bridge at Tacoma’s War Memorial Park.

That’s how we do spring break—we live like the mountain is out!