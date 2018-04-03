5 Spring Break Adventures Close to Home

Submitted by Travel Tacoma + Pierce County
Spring break is a great time to explore these Instagram-worthy adventures in Tacoma and Pierce County:
- The Mt. Rainier gondola at Crystal Mountain Resort takes you up nearly 2,500 feet—no skis required. At the top you can eat at Summit House, the state’s highest-elevation restaurant.
- Eye-to-Eye Shark Dives at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium take you to the predators’ domain in an underwater cage. The water’s warm and gear is provided.
- Mountain biking at Swan Creek Park has 50 acres dedicated to easy and advanced trails, plus a technical skill-building zone. The muddy trails only add to the fun.
- Kayaking or stand-up paddleboarding are easy to launch with many entry points along the Tacoma waterfront or in Gig Harbor.
- Cross the Narrows Bridge by bike or on foot. There’s a designated walkway on the bridge that opened in 2007, and it’s part of the 5-mile Scott Pierson Trail. Park under the bridge at Tacoma’s War Memorial Park.
That’s how we do spring break—we live like the mountain is out!
