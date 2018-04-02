Walk Tacoma begins April 4

Tacoma, Wash. – Celebrate National Walking Day by joining Downtown On the Go and the American Heart Association for the 2018 Walk Tacoma Kick-off on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at noon. The free event, starting in Wright Park kicks off the 2018 Walk Tacoma Series sponsored by MultiCare and the Puyallup Watershed Initiative Active Transportation COI.

The walk, sponsored by Metro Parks, will be led by Melissa McGinnis, retired Metro Parks Historian, Metro Parks’ Debbie Terwilliger who will talk about Metro Parks projects, and Paula Battle, who will get hearts pumping at her Making Moves Station.

It will start at the south side of Wright Park by the lion sculptures, on Sixth Ave., at noon, with sign-in and bag pick-up starting at 11:30 a.m. Register for the walk online at www.downtownonthego.org/go/walking or sign-in at the event. The first 250 people registered will receive swag bags.

The Children’s Museum of Tacoma will be partnering with Downtown On the Go again this year to provide an activity for children, led by youth, at all of the Walk Tacoma events to encourage families to participate.

Walk Tacoma events are held on the first Wednesday of the month, from April through September. The fun, themed walks, now in their ninth year, encourage people to enjoy downtown on foot by introducing new walking routes, and sharing information about the community and its history through the guided tours. The walks are scheduled at the lunch hour and just after work to encourage downtown employees, students, and residents to walk during the day, whether it is to and from work or school, at a lunch break, or to run an errand.

For more information on the full Walk Tacoma Series visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook?, Twitter and Instagram.