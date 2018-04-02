Submitted by Kyungmin Yook

My name is Kyungmin Yook and I am one of the student organizers of March For Our Lives-Tacoma. I, along with everyone that worked on that event, recognize that we need to take this movement beyond one march.

That is why we are having a town hall on gun control with Derek Kilmer, a US Representative from Washington State. This town hall is an answer to a call made by one of the lead organizers of March For Our Lives and the Never Again Movement, who asked that there be a town hall on gun control in every Congressional District. The town hall will be on April 7th from 2-4 PM at the Mason United Methodist Church. We invite all members of the community to join us!