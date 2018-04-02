Steilacoom Town Council April 3 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, April 3 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of March 20, 2018
- Approval of Claims Checks #107313 – #107363 in the amount of $193,211.16 and Manual Check #107312 in the amount of $75.00
- Reappoint Bill Miner to Planning Commission Position #5 (AB 2843)
- Chamber of Commerce – Contract for Services – 4th of July (AB 2844)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Presentation
- Pierce County Reads – Corrine Weatherly
- Proclamation
- Arbor Day
- New Items
- Public Safety Teamsters – CBA (AB 2839) (*)
- Sewer Utility Rate Modification (AB 2846) (Ordinance #1582)
- Cormorant Park Bid Award, Gametime/Sitelines Park and Playground Equipment (AB 2845) (*)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
