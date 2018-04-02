The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council April 3 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, April 3 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of March 20, 2018
    2. Approval of Claims Checks #107313 – #107363 in the amount of $193,211.16 and Manual Check #107312 in the amount of $75.00
    3. Reappoint Bill Miner to Planning Commission Position #5 (AB 2843)
    4. Chamber of Commerce – Contract for Services – 4th of July (AB 2844)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Presentation
    1. Pierce County Reads – Corrine Weatherly
  6. Proclamation
    1. Arbor Day
  7. New Items
    1. Public Safety Teamsters – CBA (AB 2839) (*)
    2. Sewer Utility Rate Modification (AB 2846) (Ordinance #1582)
    3. Cormorant Park Bid Award, Gametime/Sitelines Park and Playground Equipment (AB 2845) (*)
  8. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council

