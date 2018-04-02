Puyallup Valley Fuchsia Society Meeting, April 3

Submitted by Nancy White
The Puyallup Valley Fuchsia Society, founded January/February 1984, meets every month on the first Tuesday. Except for January. Next Meeting, Tuesday April 3, 2018.
Meeting time is 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Location: The Highlands in South Hill
502 43rd Ave SE
Puyallup, WA 98374
Contact us for gate access via:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/puyallupvalleyfuchsiasociety
Email: puyallupvalleyfuchsiasociety@yahoo.com
Phone: (253) 841-5454
MEETING AGENDA
Program
Refreshment Break
Club Business
Club Plant for 2918: Variegated Red Rover
PVFS Fuchsia Garden at Milton’s Triangle Park
