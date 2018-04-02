Pierce College hosts inaugural Pierce Talks event April 12

Pierce College invites the community to a special event on April 12, featuring three former Distinguished Alumni sharing inspirational stories from their experience at Pierce and beyond. The event takes place April 12 at 4 p.m. in Pierce College Puyallup’s Arts and Allied Health Building Theatre.

This FREE event will feature a discussion with Dan Gaul, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Digital Trends; Victoria Woodards, Mayor of Tacoma; and Josh Dunn, owner of Premier Media Group.

These alumni will offer their perspectives on how Pierce College has impacted them personally and professionally. Following the discussions, there will be a question and answer segment moderated by Prof. Melanie Rasmussen, allowing audience members the opportunity to learn more about each speaker.

“This event will provide a great opportunity to celebrate our alumni, while connecting them with our current students,” said Donor and Alumni Relations Manager Nicole Ferris.

The event is free and open to the community, but space is limited and tickets are required to attend. Please reserve your tickets in advance.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.