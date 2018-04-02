Painless Way to Help Bring Back Brewster to the Curran Orchard!

Submitted by UP for Arts

You can help earn donations to Bring Back Brewster to the Curran Apple Orchard Park just by shopping with your Fred Meyer Reward Card!

Freddies donates over $2 million per year to nonprofits based on where customers tell them to give. You can tell Freddies to donate to UP for Arts and still receive your reward points, fuel points and rebates. Every time you shop using your rewards card, you will help UP for Arts earn a donation!

Donations will go toward “Forever Friends,” a life-size bronze sculpture of a very special horse named Brewster being offered an apple by a young girl to be located at the Curran Apple Orchard Park. (For more info, visit www.upforarts.org)

It’s easy to designate your donation:

Go to www.fredmeyer.com/community rewards

Click on Re-enroll or link your rewards card now

Enter your information

Designate UP for Arts #84839

If you don’t have a rewards card, you can get one at the Customer Service desk at any Fred Meyers.

Thank you so much….because every donation helps!