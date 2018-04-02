Literacy Specialist: the History and Trends of Children’s Books

Submitted by Learning Is ForEver

As a child, did you read Black Beauty, Swiss Family Robinson, and the Oz books? Can you identify the characters of Scout and Jem; Cherre Ames; Anne Shirley; and brothers, Frank and Joe? How about Harry, Bella, and Katniss? Have you spent time recently in the children and juvenile sections of your local library or bookstore?

If not, then perhaps you are not aware of how books for the young have changed in recent years. One strong trend is to publish picture biographies for young readers which feature historically marginalized individuals in a style which is both engaging and accurate. Dr. Wendy Gardiner worked as a primary school teacher in Chicago, which fueled her desire to specialize in literacy. She currently teaches at Pacific Lutheran University and has agreed to give a presentation to Learning Is ForEver titled “Picture Book Biographies: Credibility, Representation and Engagement.”

This class will held on Thursday, April 5th beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the Anderson University Center (12180 Park Avenue South). Walk-in’s are welcome- $10 cash or check. More details may be found on our Learning Is ForEver website- www.plu.edu/liferoadscholar or by contacting Program Coordinator, Laura Stewart at stewarla@plu.edu / 253.241.4166.