JBLM Later Night Firing April 3-5

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day, evening and late-night artillery training Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 6:30 a.m. through Thursday, April 5, 2018, Midnight using 155 mm howitzer field artillery.

One JBLM unit, 2nd Battalion 17th Field Artillery Regiment, is scheduled to conduct day, evening and nighttime training with 155 mm howitzer field artillery during the above identified timeframe. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning at 6:30 a.m., Tuesday through midnight Thursday. Expect artillery training during the day, evening and nighttime hours.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.