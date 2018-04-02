Free Screening: I am Jane Doe documentary at The Grand Cinema

Annie Wright Schools, in partnership with Washington Trafficking Prevention, Pierce County Coalition Against Trafficking, Destiny House Restoration Center, and Rebuilding Hope! Sexual Assault Center’s Sex Trafficking Response & Awareness Program of WA, and the Salvation Army are proud to sponsor the documentary I am Jane Doe at Tacoma’s Grand Cinema on Wednesday, April 11, at 6:30 pm.

Narrated by Academy Award-nominated actor Jessica Chastain and directed by former Olympian and lawyer Mary Mazzio, the film chronicles the battle of mothers on behalf of their middle school daughters, who were victims of sex trafficking on the adult classified web site Backpage.com. The film follows the journey of three families as they sue Backpage.com and includes interviews with victims, journalists, legislators and bi-partisan US Senators including John McCain.

Erik Bauer, a Tacoma-based lawyer whose work against child sex trafficking features in the documentary, will introduce the film and take questions afterward. Tickets are free to the community on a first-come, first-served basis and may be reserved in advance at traffickingprevention.org/janedoe.

Called “a gripping legal thriller” by Esquire, “a powerful call to action” by The Los Angeles Times and “viscerally emotional” by The Washington Post, I AM JANE DOE runs 99 minutes.

This film is part of Annie Wright Schools’ Night Out@The Grand program. Learn more at www.aw.org/grand.

Founded in Tacoma, Washington, in 1884, Annie Wright Schools serve students from age three through high school. Annie Wright Lower and Middle Schools offer co-ed programs in Preschool through Grade 8, while separate Upper Schools for boys and girls offer day and boarding options in Grades 9 through 12. Annie Wright is proud to be an International Baccalaureate World School. Learn more at www.aw.org.