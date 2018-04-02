Forever Friends: Meet Artist John Jewell

Forever Friends is a life-sized bronze sculpture celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Curran Apple Orchard Park in University Place.

Learn the story behind the exquisite life-size bronze sculpture being created for the Curran Apple Orchard Park at a “Meet the Artist” event at the UP Library on Thursday, April 12, from 6:30pm. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Mr. Jewell will talk about the importance of the Curran Orchard as well as the process involved with creating ”Forever Friends,” — a life-size bronze sculpture of a young girl offering an apple to a very special horse.

An accomplished artist and sculptor, John Jewell has created several major artworks throughout the region including “Sharing” in Cirque Park; the “Fireman” at the 9-11 memorial at the West Pierce Fire and Rescue Headquarters; “Chloe Clark” in Dupont; “Meriwether Lewis and Seaman” at JBLM and “Balancing the Books” at the Pierce County Library Key Center branch.

Everyone is invited to attend the “Meet the Artist” event at the UP Library which is located at 3609 Market Place (36th and Bridgeport). Free parking is available behind the building.

UP for Arts is spearheading the $180,000 campaign to bring “Forever Friends” to the Curran Apple Orchard Park. For more information, visit our website at www.upforarts.org.