Softball Gets League Sweep Over Olympic

Pierce Softball has been wanting to play the last several weeks. They have not played in two weeks after a rain delay with Everett C.C. doubleheader last Saturday. The time ended up being worth the wait, as they ended up getting a sweep over Olympic College with both games going only five innings after the 8 run rule. By the time the games were finished, Pierce had ended up scoring twenty-six runs and nailing out twenty-four hits including three home runs. Pierce ends up with a 16-3 win in the opener and a 10-0 win in the nightcap.

Third baseman Kayla Washington (Tacoma, WA. , Woodrow Wilson H.S. ) ended up feeling good about the wins. She ended up going 6 for 6 in the two games with seven RBI’s and two home runs. Both home runs ended in deep left center gap, one being a two run homer in the 3rd inning and the last homer ending the show in the 4th inning with a three run shot. Kelby Smith (Puyallup, WA., Rogers High School) also has a homer to help put a high note to the third inning hit fest in a solo homer in the 4th inning of the first game.

Assistant Coach Jeff Beha said, “We ended up hitting the ball well as a group today. We came out with a plan for the day and that ended up in finding a way to get the wins. There is not a lot of bad to say about the day, we hit the ball in both games, pitched well, and played defense well. Hard to lose when you do those three things. Kayla Washington and Kelby Smith both came with their game faces on, today it was their day to shine and they played with fire.”

Pierce’s pitchers threw well in both of the two games. Natalie Vollandt (Buckley, WA., White River H.S.) gave up two earned runs in her five innings, giving up only one base on balls (65% of throws went for strikes), keeping the Raiders in the game. Vollandt would feel good about returning to the mound in the fourth inning after the Raiders would get thirteen runs in a hit parade, creating a large lead. Autumn Heitzman (Yakima, WA., East Valley High School) was fabulous in the second game giving up only four hits in her five innings. Heitzman ends up with four strikeouts and gives up only one base on balls. Beha mentioned the great pitching that led to the wins, “Both pitchers did what it takes to win. They had very little walks, which gave the Raiders offense a chance to contribute. Heitzman was incredible and Vollandt threw for strikes staying with the plan.”

The win brings the Raiders to 4-6 overall and the two league wins bring give them a 2-4 league record. The Raiders fell to #11 in the RPI rankings (.511), which remains important to the team, as the final seven RPI rankings make the NWAC playoffs in Spokane at the end of the season. The Raiders will now finish the weekend by playing Shoreline at Meridian Park (17077 Meridian Ave, Shoreline, WA. 98133) at Noon on Sunday, April 1st.

Source: Softball Gets League Sweep Over Olympic. – Pierce College Athletics