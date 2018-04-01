Democrats will gather at the Pierce County Democratic Convention on April 22nd

Spanaway, WA — The Pierce County Democratic Central Committee today announced that local Democrats will meet on April 22nd at 1:00 pm, to begin the process of creating platform planks and passing resolutions to the Washington State Democrats June 16 State Convention in Wenatchee.

In 2016, the State Party held Precinct Caucuses as the first step in its biennial convention cycle. In this non-Presidential year, the State Party will hold stand alone Legislative District Caucuses and joint Legislative District Caucuses/County Conventions on March 24. In total, 49 Legislative Districts and 33 Counties will meet in March while Clark, King, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, and Snohomish Counties will host their County Conventions on April 22nd.

WHAT: Pierce County Democratic Convention

DATE: Sunday, April 22, 2018

TIME: 1:00 pm

WHERE: Spanaway Lake High School, 1305 – 168th St E., Spanaway, WA, 98387

For a full list of Caucus/Convention locations or to Pre-Register, please go to: www.wa-democrats.org/page/2018-convention

We want our caucuses and conventions to be inclusive and accessible. To request disability accommodations if needed, please contact your local Legislative District or County leadership. Contact information available here: www.wa-democrats.org/local