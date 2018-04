Rick Mahaffey Ceramic Art is coming to The Gallery at Tacoma Community College (Building 4) April 4 – May 4, 2018. The Gallery is open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday. Open until 8 p.m. for Third Thursday. A reception will be held April 19, 4-6 p.m. and a Gallery Talk on April 27, 12:30 p.m. Admission is free. Park in Lot G.