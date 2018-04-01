Cascade Climate Network 2018 Spring Fling coming to UPS

TACOMA, Wash. – Are you interested in environmental activism? Going to college, but not sure how to help the cause? Join us at the Cascade Climate Network 2018 Spring Fling, April 6–8, and meet like-minded students who are working to build a vigorous network of student environmental activism in the Pacific Northwest.

This year’s conference title is Tactics in Environmental Activism, a theme that will be explored in a series of talks and workshops at University of Puget Sound in Tacoma. The conference—hosted by Puget Sound’s ECO Club and supported by environmentally active students at Western Washington University and Reed College—is open to all college students, whether or not they are affiliated with a local club.

Registration for the conference is $15 for Friday to Sunday, April 6–8; or $10 for Saturday and Sunday, April 7–8. The fee covers the cost of food and speaker fees. If funds are an issue, please talk to David Snower on 847.691.0692. The last day to register is Monday, April 2. See below for a link to the registration form and a map of campus. Those registering will be sent more details.

Victoria Fernandez, cofounder of the national Sunrise Movement, will speak at the weekend-long event. The Sunrise Movement is building a coalition of young people across the country who want to make climate change an urgent priority in all of America. The movement’s agenda includes acting to curb the power of fossil-fuel lobbyists, to help promote clean energy, and to elect leaders who will stand up for the wellbeing of all people.

The Cascade Climate Network (CCN) Conference will include presentations from CCN member schools, an art activist workshop where participants will make wax sculptures that melt at room temperature, great food and conversations on topics surrounding climate activism—and a surprise speaker!

There also will be a showing and discussion of the film The North Pole, described by IndieWireas an Oakland-bred climate-change comedy that “will make you laugh until you cry.” The web series film is about three friends trying to navigate the gentrification of the Californian East Bay city. The final day, Sunday, will provide an opportunity for participants to debrief on the weekend’s conversations and to elect new CCN officials.

The Cascade Climate Network is a community of youth across the Pacific Northwest working for social and environmental justice. As a Northwest hub for youth activism on climate change, it serves as a resource for building skills and encouraging youth networking in the environmental movement.

For more information and registration: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf23wUn1R3BfVQvdnBRAd6_6MHXlkm0za-LXwGFqG7ddJCJMw/viewform