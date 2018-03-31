The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Pharmacist traded oxycodone for prostitutes, state finds | The News Tribune

By Leave a Comment

A Tacoma pharmacist traded stolen oxycodone pills for prostitutes, the state Department of Health found before suspending his credential this week.

Read more: Pharmacist traded oxycodone for prostitutes, state finds | The News Tribune

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *