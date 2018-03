The Lakewood City Council will hold a joint meeting with the Planning Commission on Monday, April 9, 2018 at 6:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington. The purpose of the special joint meeting is to review the Central Business District Subarea Plan. Following the special meeting, the Council will hold a Study Session at approximately 7:00 p.m., at the same location.