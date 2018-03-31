I-5 construction near Tacoma Dome marks milestone next week

TACOMA – Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation on the I-5 M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project have finished replacing the original roadway surface on southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma. This is a big milestone, as it sets the stage for crews to remove the southbound I-5 collector/distributor (c/d) lanes and shift southbound traffic into a near-final configuration.

This work is scheduled for Thursday night and requires dry weather. Once completed, travelers on southbound I-5 will be driving on a new roadway surface past downtown Tacoma.

Weekly ramp and lane closures are listed below. Please note multiple nights where southbound and northbound I-5 are detoured for roadway inspection and surveying activities. This schedule is subject to change.

Monday, April 2

Bay Street ramp to northbound SR 167 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 16, I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street I-5 via the c/d will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Drivers will detour via southbound I-5 to the South 56th interchange to northbound I-5.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-705 ramp and the A Street ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, April 3

Bay Street ramp to northbound SR 167 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 16, I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street I-5 via the c/d will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Drivers will detour via southbound I-5 to the South 56th interchange to northbound I-5.

Southbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-705 ramp and the A Street ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Wednesday, April 4

All lanes of southbound I-5 will detour at exit #135 to Portland Avenue. Drivers will then detour to SR 509, I-705 and back to southbound I-5 from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Ramp closures

Bay Street ramp to northbound SR 167 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 16, I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street I-5 via the c/d will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday. Drivers will detour via southbound I-5 to the South 56th interchange to northbound I-5.

Southbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, April 5

All lanes of southbound I-5 will detour at exit #135 to Portland Avenue. Drivers will then detour to SR 509, I-705 and back to southbound I-5 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

All lanes of northbound I-5 will detour through the Portland Avenue interchange and across the new Puyallup River Bridge from 11:59 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday. Law enforcement will be at the Portland Avenue intersection to assist with traffic control.

Ramp closures

Bay Street ramp to northbound SR 167 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 16, I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street I-5 via the c/d will close from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday. Drivers will detour via southbound I-5 to the South 56th interchange to northbound I-5.

Southbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Northbound SR 7 ramp, the southbound I-705 ramp and Pacific Avenue ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Single and double lane closures are scheduled each night on northbound and southbound I-5 between Port of Tacoma Road to South 56th Street.

Additional information on HOV construction can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.