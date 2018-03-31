Adult Family Home regulations before Lakewood City Council

At its meeting Monday the Lakewood City Council will hold a public hearing on adult family homes and essential service facilities.

The City Council currently is reviewing city code to see where it can step up regulations around these types of facilities to address resident concerns around public safety and to ensure these homes are being used as originally intended under state law.

The ordinance before the council amends city code in the following ways:

Defines an adult family home (AFH) as a Type 1 group home licensed pursuant to RCW 70.128.150;

States AFHs shall serve those with functional disabilities and are not intended to serve those with a history of violence, including sex offenses;

Requires an AFH to obtain a city business license;

Prohibits the conversion of an AFH into an essential service facility.

It also adds a new section to Lakewood Municipal Code 18A.20.300 (M) that:

Defines an Essential Service Facility (ESF) pursuant to RCW 70.97.010 (12);

Requires an ESF to obtain a city business license;

Allows an ESF in the NC2, TOC, CBD and C2 zoning districts subject to the approval of a conditional use permit and all applicable development permits;

Prohibits an ESF in all other zoning districts within the city.

The public hearing is Monday, April 2 at 7 p.m. at Lakewood City Hall. The council is scheduled to vote on the ordinance at its April 16 meeting.