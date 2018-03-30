Steilacoom Town Administrator March 30 Council Update

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – April 3, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – April 9, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – April 25, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – April 5, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Seasonal Workers:

The Town is currently advertising for seasonal workers for our Summer Camp program. The announcements are available at all Town buildings and on the Town’s official website.

Townwide Power Outage – April 2nd:

A Townwide power outage is scheduled for April 2nd from 7 AM to 5 PM to allow BPA to perform maintenance on their substation that feeds the Town. While the outage is occurring, Town staff will also be performing work which would also normally necessitate local outages.

Spring Clean-Up:

Spring Clean-up is April 21st and 22nd from 9 AM to 5 PM at the Public Works facility.

Public Safety:

DEA National Drug Take Back Day:

The Town will be participating in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Our designated location is the Town’s Public Safety Building at 601 Main Street which will be open from 10 AM to 2 PM. No liquids or sharps please.

Gun Locks:

In partnership with Project Child Safe, the Department of Public Safety is providing gun locks to Town residents. One (1) lock per address may be obtained at Public Safety during normal business hours.

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible.

To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew inspected storm water catch basins; inspected developments; and performed other system maintenance.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued preparing for the April 2nd Townwide power outage; installed a temporary power service in the Birch Hill Estates; pulled pump #2 at the Chambers lift station that was disabled due to a mop being flushed into the sewer lines; disconnected a power service for a panel change in the 600 block of Gove Street; pulled primary cable for the Tasanee developments; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued generator maintenance at sewer lift stations in preparation for the Townwide power outage; continued working on the Water Use Efficiency report; assisted the Electric crew; pulled pump #2 at the Chambers lift station and removed a mop head; flushed the Tasanee project water lines; continued cleaning the lower yard in preparation for Spring Clean-up; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by the Cedar Creek Work Crew continued working on the raingarden at the Community Center; mowed and performed grounds maintenance at Town Hall, Public Safety, Community Center, and Byrd Mill Park; met with two Eagle Scout candidates and started obtaining project supplies; and performed other buildings and grounds maintenance activities.

Other:

Pierce County Library Speaker Series:

Pierce County in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association and the Town of Steilacoom continue their speaker series with the following presentations at the Steilacoom Community Center:

Entertaining the Troops in Wartime: The Early History of Armed Forces Radio

Fri., April 13 @ 2 p.m.

John Jensen, audio historian and former radio station broadcaster, shares stories and anecdotes from Hollywood’s war effort and shows examples of one of the most effective forms of communication that was used to entertain, educate and inform our men and women in uniform during World War II.

Children of War

Fri., May 11 @ 2 p.m.

Ursula Scott, a retired school counselor and former teacher born in Berlin after WWII, addresses a broad subject that applies to all regions and nations that have ever been at war. Ursula’s talk focuses on children fathered by Russian soldiers who were born in Germany after WWII. What happened to those children?

White Privilege: The Other Side of Racial Inequality

Fri., June 8 @ 2 p.m.

Sociology professor Teresa Ciabattari leads an interactive conversation that explores what white privilege is and provides tools for learning how to address it. Participants will gain knowledge and resources to foster inclusion and racial justice in their own communities.

Redistricting: Why It Matters:

The League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County in partnership with the Town is sponsoring a non-partisan discussion of the process to determine our voting districts and how it affects our voice in the democratic process. Thursday, April 19, 2018, 6 PM to 8 PM. Steilacoom Town Hall – 1717 Lafayette Street, Steilacoom, Washington 98388.

Parks Appreciation Day:

Save the Date to join the City of Lakewood and other volunteers on Saturday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at Fort Steilacoom Park (8714 87th Ave SW): Volunteers and City staff will be restoring historic cemetery markers, planting flowers, painting – gate to lake, fence work at the dog park and doing restoration around the new Waughop Lake trail.

Facing Pierce County Homelessness: Creating HomeFULLness:

Saturday, April 28, 2018 – 10 AM to 4 PM – Tacoma Convention Center – 1500 Commerce, Tacoma, Washington. A free public forum designed to provide information to understand more about the coauses of homelessness; learn about alternatives to homelessness; learn how you can be part of the solution. For more information, visit www.tacomapiercelwv.org/Homelessness_Forum.

Steilacoom Historical Museum Opening:

After a winter hiatus, the Steilacoom Historical Museum is opening for regular open hours on Saturday, March 31. On both Saturdays and Sundays the Museum will be open from 1:00 to 5:00, along with the Wagon Shop and the historic Nathaniel Orr Home.

A new permanent exhibit wall entitled Before the Town delves into the history of the area before the town really formed. Early explorations by Vancouver, Puget and Wilkes are highlighted, the Native Americans already living in the area are discussed and the formation of both Fort Nisqually and Fort Steilacoom are part of the exhibit.

Be sure to visit the lower level of the Museum to see this exhibit designed by Chris Erlich and members of the Museum. Several local Native American artifacts on loan from Milt Davidson and a mid 19th Century telescope from Joan Curtis accompany articles from the SHMA collection to enhance the learning experience.

On temporary exhibit are House Paint Sample books from the early 1940’s. They illustrate popular colors for houses in that time period and were available for reference at the Bair Drug and Hardware Store at that time as the store sold paint too. Also temporarily on display are some new acquisitions. Artifacts originally owned by Steilacoom Captain Warren Gove were recently donated to the Museum by a Gove’s great-great nephew, Allie Shelton. Gove was the first local steamboat captain on Puget Sound in the mid-1800’s.

Special handmade items of children’s clothing from the late 1800’s and 1920’s are also on display. They were worn by children from the Charles “Bub” Schwab family in Steilacoom, donated by Schwab family daughters Diane, Pam and Jenny. The Museum is happy to welcome these items in like-new condition to the museum’s vintage clothing collection. For more information please call 253-584-4133.

Pierce Conservation District – Rain Garden Workshop:

Rain Garden Workshop – May 2 – 6 PM – Steilacoom Community Center, 2301 Worthington Street, Steilacoom, Washington 98388. Free.

Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom 2018 Bike Rodeo:

The Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom invites local children to attend the “Bike Rodeo” May 6th at Saltar’s Elementary School, 10:00 a.m. to Noon.

Bikes will be inspected to ensure they are in a safe working condition or may need adjustments. A Public Safety Officer will check bike helmets for proper fit and condition. Each child will then proceed through six stations, such as signals, braking, dodging obstructions, looking back safely. All biking children will then receive their “Bike Rodeo” safety certificate.

A limited number of bikes and helmets will be available if needed.

Steilacoom Garden Club Plant Sale:

The Steilacoom Garden Club will be holding their annual plant sale on Saturday, May 12th from 9AM to 5 PM in the court area across from the Bair Bistro on Lafayette Street. They will have perennials, annuals, bulbs, shrubs, and vegetable/herb starts as well as decorative pots for Mother’s Day gifts.

Vendors include the ever popular Laur’s Shabby Chic, Barb’s Broken Heart Art and George’s Unique Birdhouses. Contact Barb at Barb@pski.org if you’re arena vendor who specializes in items that support “Reduce. Reuse.Recycle. Repurpose.”

Still looking for a few select vendors who create herbal products (like soap); keep bees or make things from bees’ wax; create baked goods or jellies using herbs; knit using natural, undyed wool; do chainsaw art.