Sounder trains to run Sunday for Mariners game

Mariners fans can bypass weekend traffic and take Sound Transit’s popular game day Sounder train to the 1:10 p.m. game against the Cleveland Indians Sunday, April 1.

The stadium-bound train from the south will depart Lakewood at 10:10 a.m. The stadium-bound trains from the north will depart Everett at 10:45 a.m. Return trains depart King Street Station 35 minutes after the game.

A complete schedule of Sounder service to 12 Mariners games this season is available at soundtransit.org/mariners

Weekday afternoon Mariners games are served by our normally scheduled Sounder Trains.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail service to and from Safeco Field. Link runs every 10 minutes on Sunday and serves 15 stations — at the University of Washington, on Capitol Hill, in downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila, Sea-Tac and Angle Lake. Link’s Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from Safeco Field.

Fans with a valid Mariners game ticket can ride Link light rail courtesy of the Mariners on game days. Through June 3, game tickets are valid on Link starting three-hours before the first pitch through the end of Link’s regular daily schedule. Regular fares apply for all other Sound Transit services.

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at metro.kingcounty.gov/schedules/.

Getting an ORCA card is a great way to skip lines at ticket vending machines. Cards only cost $5 for adults, plus whatever amount a rider chooses to load in the card’s E-purse or the cost of a pass that is good for unlimited transit trips. ORCA works on trains, buses and ferries throughout the region. More information is available at orcacard.com.