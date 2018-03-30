ROAD ALERT: Steilacoom Boulevard closure

Drivers who regularly use Steilacoom Boulevard likely noticed a change to their travel times today when they encountered longer than usual traffic backups.

The backups were the result of a transportation improvement project that will add sidewalks, curbs and gutters to the stretch of Steilacoom Boulevard between its intersections with 88th Street and Custer Road/Ardmore Drive.

Eastbound Steilacoom Boulevard at 88th Street was reduced to one lane this morning while construction crews begin removal of the island that is located where the road splits toward Ardmore Drive.

In response to the backups Lakewood’s signal technicians altered traffic signal timing Thursday to move more traffic through the lights in this vicinity. Crews will continue to monitor and adjust the timing and make additional changes as appropriate.

This reduced lane configuration is expected to be in place until Tuesday, April 3.

That means drivers can expect to face lengthy delays during peak driving times.

Drivers should also expect additional delays until mid-April while a stretch of Steilacoom Boulevard between its intersection with 88th Street and Ardmore Drive is closed.

When construction crews began the road improvement project on this stretch of road it was discovered the road is in such disrepair that both lanes must be rebuilt and repaved.

Closing the road to rebuild it means construction crews will be able to complete the work in approximately two weeks instead of an estimated five weeks it could take if the road were to remain open during construction.

A temporary detour will be in place that routes drivers onto 88th Street and then to Custer and back to Steilacoom Boulevard.

This is the first of many improvements slated for Steilacoom Boulevard in the coming years. Additional projects are also likely to cause traffic delays. Lakewood drivers are asked to plan accordingly and give themselves extra time when they head out.

We appreciate your patience while we continue to improve and enhance our roadways.