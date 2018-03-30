KBTC’s Northwest Now dedicates show to Vietnam War and how it changed America

It was a contested war that cost more than 58,000 American lives, and the countless more of those living in Southeast Asia, during the mid-1960’s to the mid-1970’s.

In April, filmmaker Ken Burns’ acclaimed Vietnam War documentary will air on KBTC Public Television, and along with that broadcast, Northwest Now will dedicate an entire show to the Vietnam War.

We’ll hear from a local writer who was once a war protester in Seattle during the conflict, as well as two historians from the University of Washington, so our viewers can get a historical take on how that war changed America forever.

When to watch:

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

Use the list below to find us on TV. You can also watch past episodes and learn more about the show on our website .

OFF AIR:

KBTC 28.1, 28.2, 28.3 digital channels, (including K41KT-D Grays River-Lebam and K24IC-D, Bellingham and Channel 16 Digital, Seattle)

KCKA 15.1, 15.2, 15.3 digital channels

CABLE:

Comcast channel 108 (HD, most areas in Western Washington)

Comcast channel 12 (most areas – in Tacoma, Comcast channel 3)

Click! (Tacoma) channel 3 Rainier Connect channel 10

Broadstripe channel 28 (varies by area)

Verizon FiOS channel 28

Frontier Cable: 528 (HD), 28 (SD), and 474 (MHz Worldview)

SATELLITE:

Dish channel 28 (may appear as 8620)

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.