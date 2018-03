Train testing continues on Lakewood Subdivision tracks adjacent to I-5

In the past month, periodic train testing activity has continued on the section of tracks adjacent to I-5 between Lakewood and DuPont. Train testing in the area is part of the ongoing implementation of positive train control (PTC) systems and is expected to continue in the coming months.

Be aware of Sounder and/or other test trains periodically operating during day and nighttime hours at speeds up to 79 mph. Freight and passenger service is also active on the corridor. Please be mindful of potential train activity and remain clear of the tracks at all times. Signals should be obeyed at all train crossings.

If you have any questions about Sounder PTC testing please contact Blake Jones at 206-398-5470. For more information on Amtrak Cascades service, please contact Janet Matkin at 360-705-7966.