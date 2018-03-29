Steilacoom Historical Museum Opening

After a winter hiatus, the Steilacoom Historical Museum is opening for regular open hours on Saturday, March 31. On both Saturdays and Sundays the Museum will be open from 1:00 to 5:00, along with the Wagon Shop and the historic Nathaniel Orr Home.

A new permanent exhibit wall entitled Before the Town delves into the history of the area before the town really formed. Early explorations by Vancouver, Puget and Wilkes are highlighted, the Native Americans already living in the area are discussed and the formation of both Fort Nisqually and Fort Steilacoom are part of the exhibit.

Be sure to visit the lower level of the Museum to see this exhibit designed by Chris Erlich and members of the Museum. Several local Native American artifacts on loan from Milt Davidson and a mid 19th Century telescope from Joan Curtis accompany articles from the SHMA collection to enhance the learning experience.

On temporary exhibit are House Paint Sample books from the early 1940’s. They illustrate popular colors for houses in that time period and were available for reference at the Bair Drug and Hardware Store at that time as the store sold paint too. Also temporarily on display are some new acquisitions. Artifacts originally owned by Steilacoom Captain Warren Gove were recently donated to the Museum by a Gove’s great-great nephew, Allie Shelton. Gove was the first local steamboat captain on Puget Sound in the mid-1800’s.

Special hand made items of children’s clothing from the late 1800’s and 1920’s are also on display. They were worn by children from the Charles “Bub” Schwab family in Steilacoom, donated by Schwab family daughters Diane, Pam and Jenny. The Museum is happy to welcome these items in like-new condition to the museum’s vintage clothing collection.

For more information please call 253-584-4133.