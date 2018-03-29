Patty is Pet of the Week

Featured Pet Patty is ready to hop out of the Humane Society and into your life. Patty is a laidback two-year-old female lop who loves to fluff out her personal pillow, aka her dewlap, and just relax. Patty would be a perfect companion to chill out and watch TV with. But, since we can’t be lazy all the time, the friendly bun is looking for a home where she can stretch her legs and hop to her heart’s content.

Patty does have a medical condition that can be managed with diet and exercise — Society staff are happy to share more about her special needs. Hop in and visit her today. #A525110. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.