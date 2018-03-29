Land a summer job with help from Pierce County Library

The time to start the summer job search is now. Pierce County Library System is offering help for teens looking to land their first job. With tips on how to present themselves to potential employers and ask great interview questions, teens can develop the skills they need to get hired.

Upcoming events:

Teen Interview Prep with David Sullivan of REACH Tacoma shares tips and tricks for interviewing for a job. Registration Required.

Monday, April 2 from 4 to 5 p.m. at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100, University Place.

Interviewing and Audio Recording Workshop with RadioActive

Use RadioActive’s professional audio recorders to practice interview skills.

Wednesday, April 4 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma.