Submitted by FBC Lakewood

Come join us for Easter Services at First Baptist Church of Lakewood as we celebrate the Risen Lord. Our worship times are 9:30 am (traditional music) and 11:05 am (contemporary music). We encourage you join one of many Sunday School/Small Group Bible studies at either 9:30 am or 10:45 am, We offer classes for all age groups.

Our address is

First Baptist Church of Lakewood

5400 112th St SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

(253) 582-1000

Visit our website at www.fbclakewood.org