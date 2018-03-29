Broadway Center presents the Ukrainian Shadow Theatre Fireflies at the historic Pantages Theater

TACOMA, WASH. – Broadway Center presents Ukraine’s Shadow Theatre Fireflies for an afternoon of uniquely beautiful visual storytelling at the Pantages Theater Sunday, April 29 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets start at $19 and are on sale now.

Comprised of more than 10 creative young artists who meld stage props and acrobatics into a showcase of imaginative storytelling, the Fireflies will take audiences of all ages on a visual adventure. The Ukrainian Shadow Theater Fireflies have been finalists in numerous television talent shows in Ukraine, Germany, France and Poland.

Join the Fireflies on an exciting journey into the world of shadows, a mysterious space that provides the most amazing adventures. Discover the beauty of storytelling through a fusion of shadow, color, shape and music. The Shadow Theatre Fireflies create machines, animals and trees, as well as human characters, with their bodies in this breathtaking visual experience.

Tickets for the Ukrainian Shadow Theatre Fireflies are on sale now beginning at $19. To buy now, call the Broadway Center Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, online at BroadwayCenter.org, or in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District.