Battered and Broke – Need a Forklift Now!

The ancient 1973 Hyster Forklift used by Habitat for Humanity here in Pierce County has run out of lives. It went past its prime about twenty years ago. Repairs are needed that are far beyond the value of the vehicle.

Here is an update report from Ed Dopp at Habitat: “We are limited on what we can load out from our off-site warehouse without our forklift. We are forced to rent a forklift to accept deliveries of supplies for our home construction. The retail stores also store over stock items in the warehouse and we are forced to breakdown pallets and hand load them into our trucks turning a one-person job into two or three people.”

At a time when crews should be building homes for people, delays are being caused by equipment failure. Habitat pinches pennies and squeezes all the good they can get out of their machines, but they need help. Does anyone have a forklift they could donate? A vehicle available at an affordable price? Or????

For more information, please contact Tracey Sorenson, Community Engagement Manager – Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity – tsorenson – 253-627-5626 ext. 104