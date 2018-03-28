‘South Sound Proud’ Campaign Receives 2 PRSA Totem Awards

Submitted by JayRay

JayRay and South Sound Together brought home two awards from the 40th annual Public Relations Society of America Puget Sound Totem Awards last week.

One award recognizes the “Live Like the Mountain Is Out” campaign as a top campaign in the community relations category. The second is the Presidents’ Choice Award, which is selected by a panel of the current and past PRSA Puget Sound presidents.

JayRay led strategy, branding and creative for client South Sound Together. The campaign was created to help businesses and the community promote the South Sound as a great place to work and live and instill community pride in Pierce County.

Results from the “Live Like the Mountain is Out” campaign include: