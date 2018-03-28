Public meeting to discuss Tacoma Power’s North 21st Street tower and pole replacements set for March 29

Tacoma Power will host a meeting Thursday, March 29 to share information and answer questions about its upcoming transmission tower and power pole replacement project along North 21st Street.

A Tacoma Power contractor will soon begin replacing 19 93-year-old deteriorating structures along North 21st Street and in the Westgate North Shopping Center with 12 taller steel poles (up to 120 feet high) from North Adams Street to North Pearl Street.

The new poles will enhance the sightline along the 1.7-mile corridor and improve power reliability. Tacoma Power anticipates construction will begin in late April or early May and finish in the fall.

As part of the project, Tacoma Power’s crews will also permanently remove nine wood power poles; replace 11 existing wood poles, and add three new wood poles in the vicinity between North Proctor Street and North Union Avenue. The new wood poles will align new wire with the existing power lines near Cushman Substation. This work is underway with minimal traffic impacts.

The public meeting will take place:

Thursday, March 29

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson Elementary School Gym (4302 N. 13th St., Tacoma, 98406)

More updates and information can also be found at MyTPU.org/21street including a fact sheet and project map.