Off-Broadway’s hilarious "Dixie’s Tupperware Party" coming to Tacoma

TACOMA, WASH. – Dixie’s Tupperware Party, the hilarious show starring Dixie Longate which turned Off-Broadway into Tupperware-mania and garnered the prestigious 2008 Drama Desk Award Nomination, rolls into the Pantages Theater for one night only on Sunday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. Written by Kris Andersson, the production is playing Tacoma as part of a tour that has, so far, logged over 1100 performances worldwide. Tickets start at $19 and are on sale now.

Dixie’s Tupperware Party stars Dixie Longate, as the fast-talking Tupperware Lady, who has packed up her catalogues, and left her children in an Alabama trailer park to journey across America. Audiences howl with laughter as Dixie throws a good ol’ fashioned Tupperware Party filled with outrageously funny tales, heartfelt accounts, FREE giveaways, audience participation and the most fabulous assortment of Tupperware ever sold on a theater stage!

Produced by Down South LLC and directed by Patrick Richwood, Dixie’s Tupperware Party features costumes designed by Miss Longate and lighting designed by Richard Winkler. This show contains mature themes and language and is recommended for ages 16+.

Tickets to Dixie’s Tupperware Party are on sale now for $19, $29, $42, and $55. To buy now, call the Broadway Center Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, online at BroadwayCenter.org, or in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District.