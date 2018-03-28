Hop on out to the Spring Egg Hunt, March 31

Hop straight to Chambers Creek Regional Park’s Central Meadow for the Spring Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31. This free event starts at 9 a.m.

The egg grab is designed beautiful for children ages 1 through 11. Kids will be delighted to find colorful, goodie-filled eggs scattered around the park — and a few lucky ones will discover golden eggs with special prizes. And there’s more. Onsite will be a bounce house, facing painting, and opportunity to take selfies with the Easter Bunny!

Three egg hunts are planned, so round up the kids and be sure to bring a basket for your eggs:

9:30 a.m. ages 1-3

9:45 a.m. ages 4-7

10 a.m. ages 8-11

The free egg gathering will commence rain or shine. Chambers Creek Regional Park’s Central Meadow is located at 6320 Grandview Drive W. in University Place.

This community event is made possible through the sponsorship from University Place Modern Dentistry and the partnerships with Whole Foods, BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, and the Old Spaghetti Factory.

For more information visit www.piercecountywa.org/parks.